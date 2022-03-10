B. Riley Cuts Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target to $51.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVI. Sidoti cut Viad from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $663.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

