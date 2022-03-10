B. Riley Cuts Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target to $3.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASPU. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

