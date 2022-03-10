B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Century Casinos in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNTY. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.