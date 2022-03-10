Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,590 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $133.56. 444,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,209,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $199.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

