Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 439 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,134,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,483,000.

BATS MTUM traded up $6.02 on Thursday, hitting $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,345 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

