Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 5,328 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,813. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $86.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19.

