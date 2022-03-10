Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 22,715 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 378.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 278,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,434 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 866,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,522,996. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $276.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

