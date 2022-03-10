Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $15.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.06. 1,432,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.72. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.