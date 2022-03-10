Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,759 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLLV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000.

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,896. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

