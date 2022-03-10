AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AXTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 2,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,161. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $307.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AXT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at $1,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 109.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

