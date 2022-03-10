Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.36% of Axcelis Technologies worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,786. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

