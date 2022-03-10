Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $26.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

