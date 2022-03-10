Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Avista by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avista by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Avista by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

