Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AVID stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.