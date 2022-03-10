Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 5,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDMO. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.