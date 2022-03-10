Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 936,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $7,563,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 75,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,528. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04.

