Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $201.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.26. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.34 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

