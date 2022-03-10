Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.01

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 1420941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.26.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.