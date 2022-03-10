Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AUGX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Augmedix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

