Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
AUGX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Augmedix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.55.
Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.00.
About Augmedix (Get Rating)
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Augmedix (AUGX)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.