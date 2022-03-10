AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 683,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,546,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

