Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 207.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 193.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

