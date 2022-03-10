Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.69 on Monday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aterian will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 488,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 306,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

