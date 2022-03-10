Atb Cap Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Atb Cap Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

CJT stock opened at C$149.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$183.31. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

