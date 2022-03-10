Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Astra Space to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $16.95.
ASTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th.
About Astra Space (Get Rating)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.