Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Astra Space to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Astra Space by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,978 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Astra Space by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

