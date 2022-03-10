Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.72.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Barclays PLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.