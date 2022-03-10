Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 154,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,568. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

