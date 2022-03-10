Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 275.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at $133,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 105.5% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 118.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

