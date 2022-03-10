Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
