Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. 1,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,027. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $993.24 million, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

