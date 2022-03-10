Ashley Cordova Sells 759 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ashley Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

