Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascend Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of AAWH stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93. Ascend Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

