Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.36)-(0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $114.5-115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.45 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,572. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

