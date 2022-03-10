ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Decreased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. 793,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,585,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.