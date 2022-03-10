Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $11,851,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $120.61 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average is $118.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

