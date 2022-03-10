Aries Wealth Management Purchases 148,149 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 566.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,149 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 317,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,550,603. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

