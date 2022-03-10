Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 572.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period.
SDY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.90. 32,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $132.20.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
