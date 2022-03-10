Aries Wealth Management Has $8.65 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 573.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

LOW traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.12. 110,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.46 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.