Aries Wealth Management Buys 103,200 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

TREX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.34. 44,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,927. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

