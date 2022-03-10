Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.47.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

