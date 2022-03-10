Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AR. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.44.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.80. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

