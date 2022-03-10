Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Melissa M. Miller Purchases 3,800 Shares

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARNC stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,770,000 after acquiring an additional 123,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

