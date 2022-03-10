Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 57,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

