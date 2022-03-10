Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.