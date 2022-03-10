Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.76. 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

