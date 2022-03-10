Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 586,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 731,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APSG opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

