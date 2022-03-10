Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 102,710 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

