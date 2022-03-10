ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $13.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

