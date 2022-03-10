Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ ANIK traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $24.74. 3,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,173. The company has a market cap of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANIK. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

