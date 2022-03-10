AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.20 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.20.

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.44.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 876,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,328 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,076,000 after purchasing an additional 754,778 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

