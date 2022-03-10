Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANDHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $38.36 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.