Analyzing PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aedifica and PS Business Parks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50 PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33

PS Business Parks has a consensus price target of $182.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Aedifica.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aedifica and PS Business Parks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PS Business Parks $438.70 million 10.05 $448.76 million $14.21 11.23

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A PS Business Parks 102.29% 40.75% 21.38%

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Aedifica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica (Get Rating)

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

